I Believe There Are Some Elements In Aso Rock That Want Us To Lose The Election – Nasir El-Rufai

The executive Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, the presidential election will take place on the 25th of the month across the 36 states in the country including the Federal Capital Territory.

In an exclusive interview with Channels Television, Governor Nasir El-Rufai stated that there are some All Progressives Congress chieftains who are working against the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In his words, “I believe there are some elements in the villa (Aso Rock) who want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way, they have their Candidate”

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections

You can watch the video here;

News Source – The Nation Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: OgbeniPOG (via 50minds

News )

#Elements #Aso #Rock #Lose #Election #Nasir #ElRufaiI Believe There Are Some Elements In Aso Rock That Want Us To Lose The Election – Nasir El-Rufai Publish on 2023-02-01 12:28:12