I believe that Tinubu is simply inviting trouble and danger to himself by inviting El-Rufai into his government – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has insinuated that the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, shouldn’t have been nominated for a ministerial position; as he insisted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is inviting danger to himself by nominating the former Governor.

The former lawmaker had said, “Tinubu is simply inviting trouble and danger to himself by inviting El-Rufai into his government.”

Forward video to 15:47 – https://www.youtube.com/live/Vb-r8EFwiuE?feature=share

Shehu Sani, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, insisted that El-Rufai should not have been nominated by President Tinubu, as he found fault in the ministerial list that was transmitted to the National Assembly by the former Lagos governor.

Sani had started by pointing out that El-Rufai has the potential to cause religious riot in Nigeria, as he recounted how the former Kaduna governor, in a video that circulated online, mocked Christians for failing to ensure that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) emerged winner of the February 25, 2023 Presidential election. He went further to say that the former Kaduna governor would stab the President in the back just like he did to former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Sani moved on to hint that Nyesom Wike of Rivers State might also betray the President. According to him, there are indications that the President would have a share of what Wike did to his principal officer in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

