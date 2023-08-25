I Believe Peter Obi, Backed By Millions Of Nigerians Will Reclaim The Mandate – Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel

Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh who happens to be Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the last general election insisted that he strongly believe that Peter Obi who is the presidential candidate under the flagship of the Labour Party in the 2023 Presidential election, will win the election petition tribunal.

Dr. Ezeh said that he is very hopeful and optimistic about the outcome of the petition.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared former governor of Lagos State and the All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as the winner ahead of the likes of Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party, Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP in the last general election. However, the declaration of President Tinubu as the winner of the election never went well with some of his oppositions.

Presently, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar have issued an election petition contesting against the victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja and Nigerians are now patiently waiting the outcome of the process.

While speaking with The Sun paper, Dr. Ezeh said; “I am still hopeful that Mr Peter Obi backed by millions of Nigerians will reclaim the mandate freely given by the Nigerian people irrespective of age, sex, religion and tribe. Nigerians resoundingly voiced their endorsement of Mr. Obi’s political stance. This is an undeniable fact.“

Speaking further during the interview, he added that….

“When the appropriate time comes, we will pursue legal action against these unpatriotic individuals, in accordance with the nation’s laws. Many of them should be in prison.”

Dear esteemed readers, do you agree that Peter Obi will win the petition against President Tinubu and become the new President of Nigeria?

Drop your comments below and remember to follow up for more interesting articles.

Femipraiz (

)