I Ate Nigerian Puff-Puff, It Was Amazing – Malala

The Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafza has lauded Nigerian food and culture.

In a Channels Television interview, Yousafzai described herself as a global citizen who values all cultures.

She apparently had some “amazing” Nigerian puff puff prior to her speech at the UN.

“I’ve traveled the world so much that everywhere I go, I feel at home. I believe myself to be a global citizen. We should appreciate the food and respect one another’s traditions and cultures. I mean, I love the local cuisine, jollof rice, and plantains.

It was captured by Channels Television on their official twitter handle that “To mark her 16th birthday, she delivered a powerful speech at the UN on July 12, 2013”.

Malala’s work and support for girl-child education around the world led to the UN officially designating July 12 as “Malala Day” in her honor in 2014.

The 26-year-old asked government officials to improve financing for girls’ education when she met with Vice President Kashim Shettima during her visit to Nigeria this week.

