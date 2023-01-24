I Asked Tinubu To Tell We Northerns What He Will Do Different From What buhari Has Done—Hakeem Ahmed

Doctor Hakeem Baba Ahmed, the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, released a statement during his interview with channels television few hours ago, where he Recalled how he asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu to state what he will do for Notherners different from what president Muhammadu buhari has done.

Addressing the topic during the interview, Hakeem Baba Ahmed said; “I asked Bola Tinubu to tell us in the north what he will do different from what buhari has done and how he can reduce his liabilities, Tinubu’s Response was interesting. He said president buhari has done well and he will build on those legacies”.

