I Asked Those Around Tinubu If They Can Allow Him Lead Them In Prayer And They Said No- Naja’atu Mohammed

Former Director General of Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Mohammed, has opened up on her encounter with the APC presidential candidate, Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, in London some time ago. She made this known in a recent interview which was published by The Punch on Monday.

She said that she spoke with Tinubu on the phone after she received a call from Hon. Falake that they wanted her to be on the APC campaign council. She added that in her phone conversation with Tinubu, they agreed that she should come to London and meet with him.

Speaking about her assessment of Tinubu during their meeting, she claimed that Tinubu was sleeping most of the time, that he couldn’t stay for ten minutes without dozing off, and that Tinubu did not even understand most of the things she was saying.

In addition, she said that she asked those around Tinubu if they could allow him to lead them in prayers or be their imam, and they told her no. She said when she asked them why, they told her it was because Tinubu was not well.

She said – “I asked some of those around him (Tinubu), as well as some of our clerics, who claimed that having a Muslim-Muslim ticket is a jihad. I asked them, ‘Can you allow Tinubu to lead you in prayer? Can you allow Tinubu to be your Imam? If you say yes, I will join you.’ But they said no, so I asked why. They said because he is sick.”

