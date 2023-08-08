NEWS

I Argued With God After I Read Jeremiah 23:1-6 -Most Rev. Godfred Onah Says, Gives Reason

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read

Today, the Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah spoke on the message, ‘Leadership with Compassion’. While explaining Ezekiel 34, he said he argued with God after reading Jeremiah 23. He went further to share his reason for questioning God.

According to Bishop Godfrey Onah from the video (18:07): “As the Chief Shepherd in Nsukka, I feel like sitting down for another person to explain to me what Jeremiah 23:1-6 is saying because I felt God was talking to me directly when He said, woe to the Shepherds who destroy and scatter the Sheep of my pastures.

“When I read that passage first, I entered into a serious argument with God. I asked Him, if you are telling me woe to me that I am scattering your Sheep, what about the Sheep that is not listening to me? Tell them also to listen to me because I am human, so I am also a Sheep. Then He said to me, leave that one to me, do your own first.

“This is a message to the public in Ezekiel 34, not many of you should become teachers and leaders because those of us who are teachers and leaders will have greater judgment.”

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 327 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

The Action Taken By Shaibu Is Unfair For Our Party, We Don’t Need This Sort Of Crisis- Obaseki

8 mins ago

Chelsea Reveal Squad Numbers For Nkunku And Several Other Players Ahead Of The 2023/24 Season

9 mins ago

Reactions As Daniel Bwala Says ECOWAS Would Not Strike Niger, It Cannot Afford To Make Such Mistake

19 mins ago

Chelsea Squad Numbers Confirmed For The 2023–24 Season As Enzo And Mudryk Change Numbers

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button