I Argued With God After I Read Jeremiah 23:1-6 -Most Rev. Godfred Onah Says, Gives Reason

Today, the Catholic Bishop of the Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Prof. Godfrey Igwebuike Onah spoke on the message, ‘Leadership with Compassion’. While explaining Ezekiel 34, he said he argued with God after reading Jeremiah 23. He went further to share his reason for questioning God.

According to Bishop Godfrey Onah from the video (18:07): “As the Chief Shepherd in Nsukka, I feel like sitting down for another person to explain to me what Jeremiah 23:1-6 is saying because I felt God was talking to me directly when He said, woe to the Shepherds who destroy and scatter the Sheep of my pastures.

“When I read that passage first, I entered into a serious argument with God. I asked Him, if you are telling me woe to me that I am scattering your Sheep, what about the Sheep that is not listening to me? Tell them also to listen to me because I am human, so I am also a Sheep. Then He said to me, leave that one to me, do your own first.

“This is a message to the public in Ezekiel 34, not many of you should become teachers and leaders because those of us who are teachers and leaders will have greater judgment.”

