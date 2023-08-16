‘ I and Wike never discussed about him joining APC’- Party National Chairman, Ganduje reveals

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that he and Former Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike never discussed about his defection to the ruling party.

Photo File: Wike (right) and Ganduje (left)

It would be recalled that WIke who is a ministerial appointee of the President Tinubu led administration, recently visited Gandjue at Abuja.

He made this known of recent while reacting to speculations being made as regards Wike’s visit alongside stating several plans the political party was putting in place to increase its membership.

In summary, Ganduje said: ‘ You know Wike is a honourable minister – designate, so he came and we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that and also he came to congratulate me. We discussed that when he becomes Minister fully, he would work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given and he is ready to cooperate. But we did not discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC; that issue will arise later ‘.

Culled from Daily Post

Enadex (

)