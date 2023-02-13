This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I And Shettima Do Not Have Anything Against The CBN Naira Redesign And Cashless Policy—Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to allow old and new N200, N500, and N1,000 notes to co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months.

The APC flag bearer also asked the apex bank to suspend all charges associated with online transactions and bank transfers until the current crisis is resolved.

This was contained in a statement by Tinubu made available to Channels Television by one of his campaign spokesmen, Festus Keyamo, on Sunday. He added that he, his running mate, and the APC campaign council have nothing against the CBN Naira Redesign.

“For the record, I and my running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, and our campaign council do not have anything against the CBN Naira redesign and cashless policy in principle,” Tinubu said. “We are, however, only concerned about its disruptive implementation and the hardship it has brought on the generality of our people, who currently can’t access their hard-earned money to meet obligations, and the attendant consequences on the informal sector, where the majority operate.”

He said;

“To bring immediate relief to our people, we urge the Central Bank to consider the following:

“Following the advice of the Council of States, the CBN should announce that the old and new Naira notes (especially the non-withdrawn notes and coins) will co-exist as legal tender for the next 12 months to follow examples of countries that have successfully implemented similar monetary policy.” This will immediately remove growing tensions in the country, eliminate panic reactions among citizens, and allow time to close the infrastructure gap around payment options. cash replacement.

“We recommend that you immediately suspend fees related to online transactions, bank transfers, and point-of-sale payments until the current crisis is fully resolved.”

“This cost should be considered by the CBN as the implementation cost to induce the expected transition to alternative transaction channels, both to the financial services public and to those responsible for executing the scaling agenda.”

Source; Channels Television

