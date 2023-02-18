This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Am Wondering If There Are People Peter Obi Discovered In Governance, I Cannot See Them – Benson

A member of the House of Representatives representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Honourable Babajimi Benson has shared his views concerning the forthcoming presidential election.

The presidential election will hold on the 25th of February, 2023 across the 36 states of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory.

The leading presidential candidates are Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party.

Babajimi Benson, who is the Chairman House Committee on Defense, in an exclusive interview with The Nation newspaper stated that appreciated the Governors in the northern region for backing the power shift to the South.

Speaking about the two leading presidential candidates from the South, Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Babajimi Benson stated that the former Governor of Lagos State discovered great minds including Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo and Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

He added; “I am also wondering if there are people Obi discovered in governance. I cannot see them still.”

News Source – The Nation Newspaper

