I Am What God Says I Am; I Have What He Says I Have, I Can Do What He Says I Can Do – Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking on 卄ealtɧ Cσnfҽssiσɳs his verified Church’s Facebook page and visiting the post he shared, the cleric reportedly stated that “My faith prevails always.iI Am What God Says I Am; I Have What He Says I Have, I Can Do What He Says I Can Do and I walk in the light of God’s Word daily. I enjoy the good life, health, and strength as a part of my divine heritage in Christ. I am healed by his stripes. Isaiah 53:5 says “But he was wounded for our transgressions, he was bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace was upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.

