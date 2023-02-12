I am waiting for El-Rufai to deliver votes to Tinubu in the North like he claimed- Ango Abdullahi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by The Nigerian Tribune paper online this morning, it was reported that a elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai OFR, who is a Nigerian politician, a human rights activist and the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted to Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s statement that, the entire northern region would vote for Chief Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

When he was told that Tinubu has brighter chances of having the highest votes in the North because, because of the APC governors, Ango Abdullahi reacting to this said that will not give Tinubu votes.

He said, “You think because APC has more states in the North than any other party, the governors will consequently swing votes for Tinubu ? Well, let us wait and see whether they can. Each of the APC governors has only one vote like every other voter in the North. You think APC governors will sit down and be calling the voters to tell them where they will put their votes ?”

While he was reacting to Nasir El-Rufai’s claim that the North will turn out for Tinubu, Ango said Nigerians will see what would happen.

He said, “I am waiting for El-Rufai to deliver votes to Tinubu in the North like he claimed. Who is he ? Who is that one ? Let us wait for him to deliver the votes to wherever he wants the votes to go. What I know is that, at the end of the day, it is the voters who will deliver the votes.”

Further talking, he said, “That is my position. It is not the governors that will deliver the votes. The votes cast are the ones that will be counted and these votes will determine who has won and who has lost.”

Mediateehem (

)