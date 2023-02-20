This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has said he is obedient to his Party (All Progressives Congress) in the upcoming general election because the party is supreme than any member.

The former Abia State Governor in a chat with Seun Oki of Channels Television on Monday evening said he supported Senate President Ahmed Lawan during the Party’s primary election, but he strongly believe in Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu because that’s the Party’s choice.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu also said, today it is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s “Emilokan”, next it will be Shettima’s “Emilokan” then it may be me “Emilokan”. I am a businessman. I can’t lie to you.”

He also said he has been supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu since he was emerged as the Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, and he is also supporting him because his children stayed with Tinubu’s wife Senator Oluremi Tinubu when they were schooling in Lagos.

Speaking about Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s candidacy, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu said;

“I am very obedient to my party and the party is supreme, says Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. Two of my children lived with Tinubu’s wife in Marina House for two years while studying, he added.

Photo credit: Twitter.

