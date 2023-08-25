I am The One Holding ECOWAS From Invading Niger Republic, I am Managing Serious Situation— Tinubu

Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has revealed that he is the one holding the soldiers of the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, from invading Niger Republic. According to Premium Times paper, Tinubu disclosed this in a statement sent to its reporter by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale.

Recall that ECOWAS has given the Niger military a one-week ultimatum to return power to the ousted President Bazoum after his government was toppled in July. However, the Junta refused to obey the instructions up till this time. In a recent development, President Tinubu stated that he is managing a very serious situation because a lot of ECOWAS military chiefs are pressurizing him to invade Niger Republic.

He said he wants the issue to be solved diplomatically, however, if that movement fails, ECOWAS will be left with no choice but to invade Niger.

“I am managing a very serious situation. If you take ECOWAS aside, other people will react, those who are outside of our control. I am the one holding those sides back. I am the one holding back ECOWAS from invading Niger.” Tinubu stated.

