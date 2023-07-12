“I Am The Leader Of All Igbos But I Don’t Even Know Who Simon Ekpa Is” – Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu

Veteran Igbo leader Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu recently shared his perspective on separatist Simon Ekpa in an interview with TVC . Despite not knowing Ekpa personally, Chief Iwuanyanwu approached the contentious issue with the wisdom of an elder seeking reconciliation.

“As President General of Ohanaeze Ndi’Igbo, I consider myself a father to all Igbos,” he said. “So I plan to learn about Ekpa first before hopefully meeting him in Finland, to appeal to him as a father to cease his disruptive actions.”

The respected leader affirmed no rational Igbo person would undermine livelihoods and learning. “I cannot accept anyone stopping our people from working or attending school,” he stated.

Chief Iwuanyanwu urged regional governors to avoid reactive aggression, favoring discussion instead. “While upholding law is crucial, force will only inflame tensions,” he warned.

In the elder’s view, peaceful discourse is now essential. “Rather than responding confrontationally, we must first comprehend Ekpa’s motivations. As an elder, I prefer engaging him respectfully to find solutions,” he explained.

Chief Iwuanyanwu’s calls for patience and understanding contrast some governors’ combative stance. His wisdom highlights the need for de-escalation and reconciliation from all leaders during this turbulent period for Ndigbo.

To watch the full video of the interview, CLICK Here (between 10th – 17th minutes).

