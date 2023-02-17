I Am Suspecting That Bola Tinubu Will Come 3rd, Not Even 2nd – Bwala Takes Swipe At APC Candidate

The Spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Daniel Bwala has taken a swipe at the standard flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Daniel Bwala, in an exclusive interview with Channels Television, stated that he is suspecting that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will come third in the coming election because of his recent gaffes during his presidential campaign rallies.

He said; “I am even suspecting that Asiwaju will come third, not even second, I am suspecting that after Atiku wins, Peter Obi might likely come second”

The recent video of the interview shared by Channels Television on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians.

