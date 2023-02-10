I Am Surprised That Tinubu Is Not Seeing El-Rufai As An Agent Attracting Enmity To His Goal -Ebiseni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Labour Party’s South West Zonal Coordinator, Sola Ebiseni has reacted to Governor El-Rufai’s description of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi as an ‘actor’.

According to Mr. Ebiseni who appeared in an interview on Arise TV today, he is surprised that APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not seeing Governor El-Rufai as an agent attracting enmity to his (Tinubu) ambition of being the next president of the country. Ebiseni said that some of El-Rufai’s uncontrolled statements in the media is doing more harm than good to Tinubu’s presidential aspirations.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV today…

“When you come on air as a governor and say some sort of things, it does more harm than good to your party. You can’t just come out and say that your presidential candidate is being harassed and there are moves to stop him from the same government (APC). To be honest, I am surprised that Tinubu bis not seeing El-Rufai as an agent attracting enmity to his (Tinubu’s) political ambitions.”

