I Am Surprised That Asiwaju Do Not See El-Rufai As A 5th Columinist Attracting Enmity For Him -Sola

Chief Sola Ebiseni, the Secretary General of Afenifere, while speaking about El-Rufai, stated that El-Rufai is a 5th columinist who us attracting enmity for his presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said, “El-Rufai is a man to watch in the present political activities that is going on. When you come on air as a Governor and you dismiss a whole faith in the entire Northern part of the country, and you say they are insignificant and you look at the whole of south east and you say they are not less than to 10% of the voters in a particular state in the North, and you come up your presidential candidate and say he is being Harrased and there are moves to stop him by the same government. I am surprised that Asiwaju and his people are not seeing El-Rufai as a 5th columinist, that is attracting enmity for his presidential candidate. And those who continue to celebrate him do not see him as a very dangerous personality in their camp. One of the things that he said which is of interest to me is the need for restructuring.

You can watch the video by clicking on the link below; https://twitter.com/spotlight_abby/status/1623993233108877313?s=46&t=l0ZsE1DrMf-b_ouoHSIQMg

