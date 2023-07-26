I Am Sure Tinubu Will Act On The Actions Of The DSS So They Don’t Give His Gov’t A Bad Name -Ayodele Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has aired his opinion regarding the actions of the operatives of the Department of State Service at the premises of a court in Lagos state.

Ayodele Fayose who frowned over the actions of the secret police, according to his verified social media handle noted that he was sure that the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu would take decisive actions over the actions which was seen by the operatives of the DSS.

The former governor revealed that it was necessary so that they won’t begin to give his government a bad name, as they did to the immediate past administration.

Fayose who opined that the president would act added that the president of Nigeria today is a product of the struggle for democracy and that he won’t superintend any act of lawlessness.

In his words… “The actions of the DSS today, is no doubt bringing negative image to the Govt and I’m sure that President Tinubu will act swiftly to curb their excesses so that they don’t give his govt bad name just as they did to the immediate past government. This is a function of failed or power drunk leadership in the DSS. It’s time for the President to act”

Recall that despite the court ruling, granting Emefiele bail, the DSS operatives fought over who to take custody of the suspended Apex governor before they eventually took him away.

