I am sure that no G-5 governor will fail to vote for PDP because they know what is going on—Chijioke

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, a Nigerian political analyst and member of the People’s Democratic Party, Chijioke Agu, says that he is really sure that there are no G-5 governors that will fail to vote for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming presidential election because they know what is going on.

He further stated that this is the time for Nigerians to begin to ask themselves: “Was the country better under the PDP administration, or is it better for you now that the APC has turned everything upside down?”

According to him, what the Atiku/Okowas ticket is trying to bring to the ballot are not the issues of who said what and who did not say. There are some questions that Nigerians need to ask themselves: was the country okay under the PDP administration, or is it okay now that the APC has turned everything upside down? “I should make something clear here; I am really sure that no G-5 governors will fail to vote for the PDP because they know what is going on,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Udohidongesit (via 50minds

News )

#governor #fail #vote #PDP #onChijiokeI am sure that no G-5 governor will fail to vote for PDP because they know what is going on—Chijioke Publish on 2023-01-30 10:11:27