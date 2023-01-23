NEWS

I Am Supporting Obi And LP Because Tinubu Will Fail Woefully And PDP Is Already Dead In Abia -Apugo

Prince Benjamin Apugo, a strong man of Abia politics and Board of Trustees (BoT) member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians, particularly Abia State people to vote for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election, the Sun Nigeria reports. The elder statesman, widely respected for his candour and firm stance on critical national and state issues, revealed that presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu would lose the presidential election in Abia State and he stressed that the PDP is not a threat to the Labour Party in the forthcoming presidential election. Apugo said, “I am supporting Obi and LP because Tinubu will fail woefully and PDP is already dead in Abia.”

Continuing speaking, the elder statesman debunked said he never gave his blessings to the governorship ambition of Emenike, and cautioned against any attempt to use him for political glory. Apugo further accused the APC-led Federal Government of neglecting Abia State, saying there is no federal presence in the state. He also said that the APC had not done much for Ndigbo and urged voters to vote based on the competence and integrity of candidates and not for the party logo in the forthcoming polls.

