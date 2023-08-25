I Am Still Hopeful That Peter Obi, Backed By Millions Of Nigerians Will Reclaim The Mandate – Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel

The Labour Party candidate for the Abakaliki/Izzi Federal Constituency in the last general elections, Dr. Ezeh Emmanuel Ezeh has stated that he is still hopeful that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi will win at the Election Petition Tribunal.

It’s worth noting that, as reported by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, emerged winner to clinch the apex political seat in the country, defeating strong opponents such as Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP.

Currently, Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, are contesting Bola Ahmed Tinubu victory in the Presidential Election Tribunal situated in Abuja. Nigerians are now waiting for the judgement of the Court after the judges have heard all petitions.

In an exclusive interview with The Sun paper, Emmanuel Ezeh said; “I am still hopeful that Mr Peter Obi backed by millions of Nigerians will reclaim the mandate freely given by the Nigerian people irrespective of age, sex, religion and tribe. Nigerians resoundingly voiced their endorsement of Mr. Obi’s political stance. This is an undeniable fact.”

He stated further, “When the appropriate time comes, we will pursue legal action against these unpatriotic individuals, in accordance with the nation’s laws. Many of them should be in prison.”

