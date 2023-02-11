I am sorry to say that I do not trust you journalists again during political season- Robert Clark

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Dr. Reuben Abati and Rufai Oseni, hosts of the Arise Tv Morning Show, as well as other journalists, have come under fire for being prejudiced in their broadcasts from a wise man named Robert Clark.

According to Robert Clark, other stations tend to be biased on today’s episode of the Morning show on Arise TV, with the exception of Channels Television. He made this statement while discussing the ongoing issue of Naira note scarcity. He claimed to no longer have faith in journalists.

He said, “The problem is, as you can see, I have been watching you. The bulk of these political parties that have been vying for office have received backing from all but Channels Television. I’m sorry to say that I do not trust you journalists again during political season since you always want your guests to share your biased opinion.

What are your opinion on this? Please share your thoughts in the comment section.

KINGSIFY (

)