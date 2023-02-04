I Am Sorry I Campaigned For APC, I Have Repented And Found Light In Peter Obi- Babachir Lawal

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the government of the federation, bemoaned the state of affairs in the nation under the APC administration, but he also said he had found solace in his support of Peter Obi.

Speaking on ChannelsTv, he claimed: “Under the APC government, nothing is working… I regret supporting the party in the campaign. Since I now recognize Peter Obi as the light, I have repented.

Before stating his support for Peter Obi because of the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket, Babachir Lawal was an APC member.

In addition to Babachir Lawal, we have heard from other elders who have backed Peter Obi, including Clark and the late President Obasanjo.

In the general election of 2023, some Nigerians believe that Peter Obi, a presidential candidate for the Labour Party, could pose a danger to the current administration.

Recall how Babachir Lawal, a former secretary to the Government of the Federation, there is no government without an inner caucus and that the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari, is not in control of governance.

This was said by Lawal on Friday night’s episode of “The Verdict 2023” on Channels Television.

Lawal claimed that the President had little control over how the All Progressives Congress, the current government, was run.

He continued by saying that individuals in the current government who were in the President’s good graces refused to fulfill his or the public’s expectations.

