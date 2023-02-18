I Am So Upset At The Nonchalance Of The Nigerian Government Towards Its Citizens – Dorathy Bachor

Ex BBN HouseMate, Dorathy Bachor has generated several reactions and comments from the public, as she said that she’s upset at the nonchalance of the Nigerian government towards its citizens, because of the situation that’s happening in the country.

Alot of Nigerians are suffering because of the scarcity of Naira, and the other incident that’s happening in the country. Dorathy Bachor is one of the most popular and successful ex BBN HouseMate from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show, she’s also one of the most beautiful and gorgeous ladies from the Big Brother Naija Season Five Show.

Dorathy Bachor said the Nigerian government likes taking decisions blindly, as how didn’t they see these situations coming. There’s fuel and naira scarcity, as alot of people are suffering in the country.

She asked them that why do they like to see their citizens suffer, as are they not embarrassed for God’s sake, this statement via her official Twitter page generated several reactions and comments from the public.

