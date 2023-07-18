I Am Single Because I Don’t Want To Spend Time Building My Life And End Up With An Idiot – Blessing CEO

Popular relationship adviser BlessingCeo revealed in her posts the reason she is still single. She said firmly that she is single because she doesn’t want her effort to lie in the hands of an idiot.

BlessingCeo mentioned in her posts that there are a lot of women who are still single and rich like her. Such women deserves to be with a man who can handle them well.

She Captioned, ” I cannot spend my time building my life to this point and give the mantle to an idiot “.

BlessingCeo has really built herself to standard, and she deserves a man who is her class and type. Any man who is not of her class is not worthy to be hers. Some of the young guys out there do not date for marriage instead they date in order to dupe that woman especially when the woman is rich and advanced. BlessingCeo has given a good point.

Please let’s know your opinion about this posts in the comment box below.

Janiella (

)