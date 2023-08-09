I am praying that President Tinubu should be far better than Buhari – Adewole Adebayo

During the interview, Prince Adewole Adebayo, the candidate representing the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the presidential election on February 25, discusses various topics. These include the ongoing protests, the president’s proposed measures to provide relief to Nigerians, his commitment to operationalize the Port Harcourt refinery by December, the Dangote Refinery, and the senate’s evaluation of the ministerial nominees, among other subjects.

According to him;

“Tinubu is the junior brother of Buhari. Whether he is junior or senior, the important thing is they are from the same father. The hope you can have is that Tinubu will be better than Buhari because even Buhari should pray that Tinubu should be better than him. I am praying that President Tinubu should be far better than Buhari because we want to make progress in this country. It is also my prayer that the president that will succeed Tinubu, hopefully, will be far better than him. The idea is that society must make progress. What President Tinubu is doing is too early to know whether he will succeed or not. We can only pray and wish that he succeeds. He needs to succeed for the country to make progress.”

In the interview, Prince Adewole Adebayo, who is running as the SDP candidate in the upcoming presidential election, addresses several issues. These encompass the protests, the president’s intended assistance to Nigerians, his pledge to have the Port Harcourt refinery functioning by December, the Dangote Refinery, and the senate’s scrutiny of the ministerial nominees, among other matters.

SOURCE: SUN NEWSPAPER

Graciouswriter (

)