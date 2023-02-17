‘I Am On Record As The Only Person In History Who Won Election Across 18 LGAs Of Edo’ – Oshiomole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Governor Of Edo State, Adams Oshiomole has reacted after the he was accused of being behind the protests in Edo state over the scarcity of the new notes. Oshiomole was accused the the governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki of being behind the attacks on bank facilities in Benin earlier this week.

While responding to the allegations, Adams Oshiomole disclosed that there’s no way he would do anything that would undermine the peace of the people of Edo state, adding that he’s loved by the people of Edo state. He also asked the media to question such allegations whenever they’re made.

While describing how much he’s loved by the Edo people Oshiomole revealed that he’s the only governor in the history of Edo state who won his gubernatorial election across the 18 local governments in the state even though he was running against a past General who was rumoured to be wealthy.

In his words “If there’s one man who has enjoyed the trust and confidence of Edo people since 1999 and even before then, I think it’s my humble self. Because I am on record as the only person in our history who won election across the 18 local government areas of Edo state, scoring 75. 6% of total votes cast. Even as I ran that election against a retired General who was said to have deep pockets “.

