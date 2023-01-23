“I am Obidient & I Will Not Vote Atiku” -PDP’s Senator Sergius Ogun

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The conflict within the PDP may be worsening as more party leaders continue to declare their support for the presidential candidates of other parties while remaining in the PDP. The latest among such PDP leaders is Senator Sergius Ogun, who expressly told TVC that he is “Obidient”.

In response to the topic, Sergius Ogun said, “I am a PDP member, and I will vote for PDP members from the Senate down to the House of Assembly.” However, it is my civil responsibility to vote for whoever I want to vote for, and I will vote for a different presidential candidate because I am “Obidient.”

You may recall that “Obidients” is a famous term used by Peter Obi’s supporters, coined from their principal’s surname.

The Edo State politician also urged the FG to strengthen the police and provide them with needed funding, uniforms, and equipment for improved security across Nigeria. Sergius Ogun also addressed the train attack in Edo State and how it may have been prevented.

You can watch the interview here.(15:30 minute)

