” I Am Not Surprised That Prigozhin Died “- American President, Joe Biden

The president of the United States of America, Joe Biden has stated that he is not surprised that the leader of Russia’s Wagner Group, Prigozhin is died

It is no longer news that the report of the death of Prigozhin surfaced online on Wednesday and there have been several reactions since then

According to report, the leader of the Wagner Group was reported to have died in a plane crash. It was reported that his plane was shot down

Moreso, BBC reported that he died alongside nine other persons who were with him on the aircraft

However, since the report of his death surfaced, there have been several reactions from social media users

Reacting to his death, the president of US, Joe Biden has stated that he is not surprised about his death

According to a report on VANGUARD, Biden said that ” Although what really happened is still sketchy to me, but I am not in anyway surprised about his death”

