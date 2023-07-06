I Am Not In A Hurry To Start A New Relationship, I Am Waiting For A Good Man _ Blessingceo

Popular celebrity and certified relationship Adviser BlessingCeo few minutes ago disclosed an amazing video of herself doing her regular relationship advice. In the video, BlessingCeo advised the ladies not to hurry into a new relationship after an immediate break up. She also told them to study themselves and know their attitude and the causes of their frequent breakup.

BlessingCeo used herself as an example by saying that she can count the number of men she has dated, that is why she is not in a hurry to date another man because she knows there are good men out there. BlessingCeo desires to build up herself and wait for her dream husband instead of hurrying in to a new relationship and marrying a another husband.

