I Am Not Campaigning For Bola Tinubu Neither Am I Campaigning Against Him – Nyesom Wike

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers State, has spoken out against the federal government for ignoring the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s redesigned naira.

When Rivers State welcomed APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu, Governor Nyesom Wike made the announcement. Nyesom Wike has declared that he is not running a campaign for or against Bola Tinubu.

Since he is working for Bola Tinubu in preparation for the upcoming elections, Nyesom Wike revealed that people should not take the fact that he agrees with Bola Tinubu on the re-design of the naira to indicate that he is working against him.

Keep in mind that before the naira redesign strategy was implemented, Bola Tinubu had criticized the government of Muhammadu Buhari, saying that the policy was intended to cause him to lose the upcoming election.

To his credit, Wike questioned whether or not the federal government was serious about holding the upcoming election as scheduled. Wike stated that the new naira redesign strategy has contributed to the violence in Oyo State, Delta State, and Edo State.

