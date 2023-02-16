I Am Not Campaigning Against You Neither Am I Campaigning For You – Nyesom Wike To Asiwaju Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Port Harcourt Rivers State yesterday for his presidential campaign rally ahead of the February 25th poll.

This was a means to keep canvassing votes from the electorates towards making him triumph in the forthcoming general election which is now barely 9 days away.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu upon his arrival at the State metropolis was given warm and open reception by the good people of the State who received him with open arms.

He was then hosted by the State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike at the Rivers State Government House where he was paid a courtesy visit by the APC Presidential Candidate alongside his team.

Governor Nyesom Wike who has been known for his outspokenness expressed his mind as regard the current administration of government in line with the newly redesigned naira notes, which has caused civil unrest in some part of the country.

Nyesom Wike made it known that he is not campaigning against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu neither is he campaigning for him but the truth must be told.

According to him in the video, he said:

“It is you people’s government and it’s quite unfortunate we have to say this. It is so painful when we ridicule the Supreme Court to this level, where is the hope again. Tomorrow, you will see that nobody will obey any court order. The whole highest court in the land said hold on, don’t do this and you people in government are playing with it, you are playing politics with it. Who does that?

For the first time I am seeing a government procuring opposition to join them to defend their policy, the policy that is anti-people. I have never seen a thing like this. Did you people want this election to take place or not or you have an agenda to truncate this election, I don’t know. I am not campaigning against you neither am I campaigning for you but the truth must be told”.

Click on the link below to watch the video capturing the moment the speech was made by Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike while he hosted the APC Presidential Campaign Council:

https://twitter.com/felixbuezecyrus/status/1626196437124915201?t=1SvQtqUdoPD3vywY2iKdvA&s=19

Photo Credit: Twitter

DonJay1 (

)