I am not campaigning against you, neither am I campaigning for you, but the truth must be told- Wike To Tinubu

The APC’s presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in River State on Wednesday for a political event. Tinubu met with Nyesom Wike, the governor of River State, on his trip there.

Wike spoke to Tinubu and his group about the issues with the CBN’s reaction to the Supreme Court’s ruling and the reworking of the currency strategy.

“A whole nation’s top court said to wait on do not do this,” reacted Wike, adding, “And you guys in administration are utilising it for political gain, who does that? I saw a government’s biased policy of mobilising opposition to back its side for the first time. This is unlike anything I have ever seen. Do most of you genuinely want this election to take place? Or do you want to rig the election results? I am clueless. To find out what is going on, look at what is happening right now in Oyo, Edo, and Delta. He continued by informing Tinubu that he was not running a campaign for or against him, but was only standing up for the truth.

“I had to inform my CP about the meeting when I realised it was taking place in Portharcourt. I’m not campaigning against you neither am I campaigning for you but the truth must be told.”

What’s your take on this?

