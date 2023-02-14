I Am Not An Igbo Woman — Peter Obi’s Wife, Margaret Reacts To Those Saying She Is An Igbo Woman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Contrary to popular belief, Margaret Obi, wife of former Anambra governor and Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, has identified herself as not an Igbo woman.

At a town hall meeting with women in Rivers State, Mrs Obi said the south and people from the south said she shouldn’t run for office because she is their sister. She admitted that some people mistake her for an Igbo woman but she is not. Despite marrying an Igbo man like Aisha Yesufu, she claimed to be from the south.

In a video posted on YouTube, by Aisha Yesupu we can hear Margaret Obi : “People are saying there is no need to campaign because their sister is in south-south. Aren’t you there when your sister is around? But I am not Igbo. I am married to an Igbo. Contrary to what some say, I am Obi’s wife, and so am Igbo. I’m from the south. They just called the armed forces and said that Aisha and I are the armed forces.”

