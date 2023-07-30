“I Am Not Afraid Of Arrest, The Law Is There, Arrest Me And I Will Walk Out Free” – Asari Dokubo

In a recent live broadcast, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo, the king of the Kalabari kingdom, asserted his position, saying that he has done nothing to harm Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers State, and that he is not frightened to be arrested because he is innocent.

Dokubo advised Governor Fubara to acquire truthful information regarding people’s behaviour and emphasised the need of staying within the law. He spoke of his dedication to praying for peace in Rivers State, describing his hopes for a bright future marked by rising incomes and new investment.

While maintaining that their actions are justified because they aid the governor’s efforts, Dokubo conceded that they should be held accountable for any criminal behaviour. He did not back down from the threat of incarceration, saying instead that he has faith in the judicial system to clear his name. Despite his threats, Dokubo stressed the need to keep the calm in the region and not do anything to raise tensions.

I have nothing to apologise to the governor of Rivers State for,” he declared. I’ll also urge him to play by the rules. Allow him to compile accurate data on how individuals behave. It’s rare that I bother somebody. To ensure the success of his rule, we must pray for a lasting peace in the Rivers States. People in Rivers State will get rich, the state’s standard of living will rise, and businesses will begin to locate there.

If the governor of Rivers State considers what we’re doing to be a gratuitous service, then the law should take its course if we break the law. I have nothing to worry about; just throw me in jail and the law will set me free. We have issued threats, and the more we do so, the more trouble we’ll make.

