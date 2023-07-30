“I Am Not A Saint But Public Money Should Be Used For Public Good” – Peter Obi

In a recent engagement on Twitter space, former presidential candidate Peter Obi addressed the issue of public funds and accountability in government. While acknowledging that he is not without flaws, Obi emphasized that public money should be utilized solely for the betterment of the nation and its people.

During the conversation, he urged the government to be more accountable and implement meaningful policies that would improve the lives of Nigerians. Obi also called on the youth to play an active role in shaping the country’s future, discouraging violence and advocating for organized and peaceful change.

Expressing his desire for a brighter future for Nigeria, he encouraged the younger generation to step up and lead the way in building a nation that everyone can be proud of. Addressing the divisive issues of tribalism and religion, he urged people not to label him falsely but instead focus on bringing about positive change through unity.

He said: “I am not a saint but public money should be used for public good and it must be used solely for that. Those who do the wrong things should be humane they should consider the damage they are creating for the country. For me, the youth should get involved. No matter how this scenario we see ends if you see how much we have been able to achieve in this short time, the future belongs to you. Violence is not needed, we are going to do it in an organized manner.

“I need this madness to be out of the door. We all are the lunatics in charge you must guide us to the door and wish us goodbye so we can start building a nation we all will be proud of. That is how a country is changed. People bring about change. They are trying to bring tribalism and religion into it and labeling Peter Obi with different things.”

[Start watching Video from from 2:33:30]

DeLight01 (

)