I Am Not A Member Of The APC And I Will Not Become Their Member – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has praised the APC governors for sticking to their position that the next president of Nigeria should come from the south and not the north.

Nyesom Wike continued by saying that although agreeing with the APC governors on a number of subjects, such as power rotation, he is not now a member of the party and would not join it in the future.

Nyesom Wike said that he praised the APC governors for understanding that the president should go to the south in order to promote the nation’s unity.

Nyesom Wike continued by saying that he supports a president from the south and that, on election day, he would support a president who supported Nigeria’s unity rather than one who sought to undermine it.

Recall that Nyesom Wike has been battling the PDP’s national leadership over the party’s decision to nominate a northerner for president rather than a southerner.

Watch the video below starting around 1:50:

Content created and supplied by: Mide1238 (via 50minds

News )

#Member #APC #Member #WikeI Am Not A Member Of The APC And I Will Not Become Their Member – Wike Publish on 2023-02-21 20:25:13