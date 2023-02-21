I Am Not A Member of APC And I Won’t Be, But I’ve Realised They Are The Heroes Of This Country—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the race for the presidency continues to gather steam and we countdown to the date of electing a credible president in the upcoming general election, The executive governor of Rivers State, Barrister Nyesom Wike, while speaking during a summit, revealed that he is neither an APC member nor a follower of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and would never join the party, denouncing the claims that he would defect to the APC. However, he stated that the party has made him realize that they are the heroes of the country.

Governor Wike made these statements at the 114th quarterly general meeting of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Monday.

According to him, “I am not a member of APC and I will never be, but they have made me realize that they are the heroes of this country because, at one time, the governors of APC came together and concluded that, for the unity of this country, the presidency should go to the south.” “PDP could have just as well done the same with our much smaller numbers and decided where the presidency should go or remain, but they didn’t do that.” So, I am happy today that I’m going, and I can beat my chest for it that I did not support my people.”

Video Credit: SYMFONI NEWS

