NEWS

I Am Not A Magician, I Am Not An Occultic Man Or An Evil Man, But I Am A Messenger From God-Odumeje

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere predominantly known as Odùméje, is a Nigerian clergyman as the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance.

While speaking in a recent video on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus Christ is the solution to your problem. On this note, I am here today to tell you that I am a man whom God is using. I am an instrument of God. And Whenever I pray on your prayer request by the name of Jesus, your story will always change.

Speaking further he said ” The word of the prophet is a word of power. On this note, I Am Not A Magic Man. I Am Not An Occultic Man Or An Evil Man. But I am a messenger from God Almighty. I am a servant of Jesus Christ. And for this reason, I have never done anything called fake miracles. You will see the beginning and end of every miracle that is performed in our church.

Watch The Facebook Video Here.

Fast forward Facebook Video from 1 hour 33 minutes 24 seconds from the 2 hours 16 minutes video.

Dyoungmon (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 342 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Assess Options for Centre-Back Amid Interest in Guehi

8 seconds ago

End of An Era: Bashir Ahmad shares a picture of Buhari at Palace of Emir of Katsina with Dikko Umaru

12 mins ago

I Did Not Attack Obasanjo, Says Edwin Clark

14 mins ago

Nigerians Don’t Need Palliatives, They Need Good Governance – Labour Party Lawyer, Jibrin Okutepa

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button