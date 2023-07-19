I Am Not A Magician, I Am Not An Occultic Man Or An Evil Man, But I Am A Messenger From God-Odumeje

Chukwuemeka Cyril Ohanaemere predominantly known as Odùméje, is a Nigerian clergyman as the general overseer of The Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance.

While speaking in a recent video on his Church’s Facebook account, the cleric reportedly stated that “Jesus Christ is the solution to your problem. On this note, I am here today to tell you that I am a man whom God is using. I am an instrument of God. And Whenever I pray on your prayer request by the name of Jesus, your story will always change.

Speaking further he said ” The word of the prophet is a word of power. On this note, I Am Not A Magic Man. I Am Not An Occultic Man Or An Evil Man. But I am a messenger from God Almighty. I am a servant of Jesus Christ. And for this reason, I have never done anything called fake miracles. You will see the beginning and end of every miracle that is performed in our church.

