I Am Not a Fan of Former Governor El-Rufai Because He Is a Grim Man – Northern Elder, Sani

In an interview with THE SUN, Elder statesman Mr. Anthony Sani, former Secretary General of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), shared his perspective on the controversy surrounding the former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, and the quality of recently screened and confirmed ministers.

Regarding the Senate’s refusal to clear Nasir el-Rufai for ministerial appointment due to security concerns, Mr. Sani expressed his disapproval of the former governor, citing him as a stern individual who prioritizes duty over humanity. He mentioned that his perception might be influenced by his own experience with disability. Nevertheless, he defended el-Rufai in the past, deeming his critics as unkind and unjust. Mr. Sani pointed out that el-Rufai faced accusations of religious bias and support for Fulani bandits but also mentioned instances where he took strong actions against certain groups. He called for fairness in evaluating the former governor.

Regarding the recently screened and confirmed ministers, Mr. Sani expressed his uncertainty about some of them, as he didn’t know them personally or their qualifications. He cautioned against the media’s emphasis on technocrats for performance, stating that being a technocrat doesn’t guarantee success in the public sector. He argued that governance involves balancing various demands and sectors with limited resources. Therefore, he believed that politicians who also possess technical expertise should be considered for appointments, emphasizing the importance of leadership, motivation, and social skills in achieving progress.

ChatterBoxx (

)