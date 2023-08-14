I Am Not A Candidate Of Any Presidency Cabal That Wanted Presence In NWC Of APC – Sen. Bashiru

A former Senate spokesperson and the newly elected National Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Bashiru, has maintained that he is not a mole for the Presidency in the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party; as he insisted that he is working for the interest of the party, when he was asked if he was elected to represent the interest of a cabal in the Presidency that wanted presence in the NWC.

Senator Bashiru had said, “Maybe that is a beer parlour talk; i have not heard any of such comments untill now. I represent the interest of the progressive development of our party.”

Forward video to 7:34 – https://www.youtube.com/live/YDQzliyaqW4?feature=share

Senator Bashiru, who spoke during an interview on Sunday Politics, a Channels Television programme, insisted that he is not working for the Presidency in the NWC of the APC. the APC Chieftain, when asked to react to the claim by some party members that he was elected to gather informations for a cabal in the Presidency, said it was a beer parlour talk. He said he is representing the interest of the APC and not the interest of any cabal in the Presidency.

Bashiru, when asked also to reveal who anointed him for the seat of the National Secretary, maintained that he had played a major role in the development of the party, hence, he did not need anybody to recommend him for the position of the National Secretary.

Matthewcontents (

)