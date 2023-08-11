I Am No Longer Interested In Being Minister, Some Forces Want To Block My Emergence- El-Rufai Says

The immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reportedly told President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that he is no longer interested in becoming a Minister, alleging that some forces around the President want to block his emergence as Minister.

According to Premium Times report, the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State told President Tinubu this when he visited Tinubu on Tuesday. During the visit, Tinubu told Mr El-Rufai that he received some petitions critical of his ministerial nomination, asking for 24 hours grace to do something about it.

It was at that point that Mr El-Rufai responded that he was no longer interested in being minister. He also assured President Tinubu that he will continue to contribute his quota to the development of Nigeria as a private citizen.

Furthermore, the former governor informed the President that he needs time to focus on his doctorate programme at a university in The Netherlands.

Premium Times also reported that during the meeting, the former governor of Kaduna State suggested a new ministerial nominee, Mr Jafaru Ibrahim Sani, for Kaduna State, assuring the President that the man will be very useful and resourceful to the President.

Mr Ibrahim Sani served as commissioner in three ministries in Kaduna State (Local Government, Education and Environment) while Mr El-Rufai was governor, Premium Times reported.

It should be recalled that the senate failed to confirm the immediate past Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and two others as ministers, due to security reports. Be it as it may, Nigerian are watching to see how it will all end.

What is your take on this particular issue? You can drop your comments and opinions below.

Information Source: Premium Times

Ebukajp150 (

)