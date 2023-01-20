I am more qualified than Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria—Rabiu Kwankwanso

The presidential candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwanso, has declared that he is more qualified and competent than the presidential candidate for the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The NNPP flagbearer, Kwankwanso, while speaking at the Chatham House in London, added that he withdrew from the discussion of an alliance with the Labour Party (LP) because the party was built on ethnicity and religion and was also carried away by media hype, adding that he was more qualified than the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer, Peter Obi, to become the next president of Nigeria, sighting his qualifications.

The former Kano state governor further stated that he is ready for a discussion with any presidential candidate, provided that he has better qualifications than he does.

“I am more qualified to be the next president of Nigeria than Peter Obi.” he coated

Dear esteemed readers, Please share your thoughts and opinions about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Content created and supplied by: Favourblog (via 50minds

News )

#qualified #Peter #Obi #president #NigeriaRabiu #KwankwansoI am more qualified than Peter Obi to become the next president of Nigeria—Rabiu Kwankwanso Publish on 2023-01-20 13:42:09