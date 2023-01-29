I Am More Angry Now And More Committed Than I Ever Was – Donald Trump Says As He Prepares For 2024

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump has stated that he is more angry now and more committed now he ever was.

He made this known yesterday while addressing a few hundred supporters at an intimate rally in South Carolina’s capital Columbia.

Recall that Donald Trump from the Republican Party was defeated a few years ago by the incumbent President and presidential candidate of Democrat, Joe Biden.

He said; I’m more angry now and more committed now than I ever was, We need a president who’s ready to hit the ground running on day one”

Donald Trump, who is known for his controversies is expected to contest the 2024 presidential election of the United States of America under the platform of the Republican Party.

