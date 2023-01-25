I Am Married To Igbo Lady, Vote For My Father – Tinubu’s Son Begs Anambra Electorate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chief Seyi Tinubu, the son of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for president, has asked Anambra State citizens to support his father in the next general elections on February 25.

The younger Tinubu went in Anambra on Tuesday to solicit support for his father and is reportedly planning to marry an Igbo woman.

He was given the chieftancy title of Nwannedinamba in the State’s Awka South Local Government Area by Igwe Peter Anukwui, the longtime ruler of the Mbaukwu kingdom.

In an interview with men, Chief Tinubu discussed his father’s objective and said he was visiting the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre in Awka to rally support for it and to reassure the population that his father has their best interests in mind.

He asserted, “Bola Ahmed Tinubu has the knowledge, the tolerance, and the capacity to improve Nigeria’s fortunes.”

Everyone agrees that his ability to envision a world of peace, progress, and economic expansion is his greatest asset.

He also takes pleasure in spotting, nurturing, and inspiring talent. There are several testimony from the Igbo, Yoruba, Fulani, Efik, Ibibio, Hausa, and all the other tribes in Nigeria.

“Since I married an Igbo woman, I am pleading with Ndi-Anambra and the Igbo area as a whole to vote for my father.

Along with APC youth leaders and supporters from the State, Uzuegbunam Okagbue, a former chief of protocol and deputy chief of staff to Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano, traveled with Seyi Tinubu.

