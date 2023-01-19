I am instructing the 3.5 million people I registered in the NNPP to resign and join PDP—Babayo Liman

Babayo Liman, the North East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has declared his resignation from the position as the Kwankwansiya movement coordinator in Bauchi as well as declaring his new membership into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He added that he, as a coordinator for the Kwankwansiya movement and a member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has registered more than 3.5 million members in the last eight years.

While speaking at the press conference, in which the Zonal women leader, who has also resigned from her position as the Zonal women leader of the Northeast Nigeria, NNPP as well as some other executives were present at the event.

According to Babayo Liman, more than 80 percent of the executives in the NNPP political party are resigning.

He further directed and instructed the 3.5 million people he registered into the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to resign with him and join the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in support of the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

