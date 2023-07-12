‘ I am in touch with Akeredolu, he is getting better ‘- Ondo Acting Governor, Aiyetdatiwa

Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the Acting Governor of Ondo State has revealed that his principal, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was already recovering and would be back to the country soon to continue with his official duties.

Photo File: Akeredolu

According to DAILY POST NEWS, he disclosed this of recent while reacting to several speculations being made by individuals about his health condition.

In brief, he said: ‘ The governor appreciate your prayers and good wishes for himself and the State across board. He is in high spirit, recuperating and being expected back in office to continue with his laudable service to the State as soon as he is certified medically fit by his Doctors. I am in touch with him, the latest being on Sunday when he expressed appreciation to me and other State Executive Council members for holding the fort while he is away ‘.

It would be recalled that Governor Akeredolu had taken a medical leave from office so as to take proper care of his health.

