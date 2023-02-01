I am in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso, one of them may possibly come to us before the election- Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar has revealed a possible merger with other presidential candidates. Atiku revealed this during an interview with BBC Hausa service. The former Vice President noted that he is in touch with the presidential candidate of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for possible support ahead of the election.

Atiku also revealed that talks are holding between party delegates and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi. He noted that although the duo of Obi and Kwankwaso are not in any way a threat to his chances, he explained that having them with him will boost his expectations.

Part of his statement goes: ” I am in talks with Obi and Kwankwaso, one of them may possibly come to us before the election. I see no threat because we are not together with them but I believe their presence will boost my chances of winning.”

Atiku also spoke about the internal crisis being faced at the party, noting that each political party in Nigeria has its crisis.

