I am honestly surprised that there is no traffic on Lagos roads on a working day like before–Freeze

Daddy Freeze recently made a video addressing the negative impact of the fuel pump price increase in Lagos state. He expressed surprise at the reduced traffic on Lagos roads during working days, which he saw as a troubling sign indicating a struggling economy.

During his commentary, Daddy Freeze emphasized the visible signs of widespread suffering among the people due to the current situation. He strongly advocated against politicians acquiring new cars or seeking salary increments, suggesting instead that they should stand in solidarity with the masses who are facing hardship.

“I am honestly surprised that there is no traffic on Lagos roads on a working day like before again. This is not a good sign because it shows the economy is really suffering.”

Drawing a comparison to the United States, Daddy Freeze pointed out that there, legislators are not known for purchasing new cars after taking office. In fact, some of them even resort to riding bicycles or walking to work. He questioned why Nigerian leaders cannot adopt a similar approach, exhibiting a more humble and relatable lifestyle.

Daddy Freeze’s video shed light on the harsh consequences of the fuel price increase in Lagos. He urged politicians to prioritize the welfare of the citizens over their personal luxuries, encouraging them to show empathy and support for the suffering population during these difficult times. His message resonated with the importance of unity and solidarity among leaders and citizens alike, as they all navigate the economic challenges together.

Video 1:9 in the video

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)